It's the future! Deep in a cavern, monsters roam. For reasons long forgotten, the civilization that sealed this lair left behind plaques carved with headlines from that very day — the same day you happen to be playing.
The plaques do nothing. You may ignore them. The same can't be said for the monsters.
How to Play
• Scroll (or swipe on mobile) to move deeper. Your weapon fires automatically.
• Defeat monsters to survive.
• Collect health potions to restore your life.
• Every 100 kills, choose a weapon upgrade:
Power → stronger shots
Spread → extra bullet streams
• Beware: stop scrolling too long, and the flames of doom will consume you.
• Press P or tap the pause button to pause.
